Porsche heading for third Le Mans win in a row
LE MANS, France Porsche headed for a third successive victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Sunday after early pace-setters Toyota saw their hopes of a first win disappear before dawn.
(The Sports Xchange) - Pontus Aberg's first career playoff goal was the decisive score as the Nashville Predators defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday.
The Predators lead the series 3-2, with Game 6 scheduled for Monday in Nashville. The Predators will have an opportunity to clinch their first Stanley Cup finals berth.
Colin Wilson and Austin Watson scored the other Nashville goals, and Pekka Rinne stopped 32 of 33 Anaheim shots.
The Ducks' goal was scored by Chris Wagner.
Anaheim starting goaltender John Gibson left the game after the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return. Jonathan Bernier took the loss while stopping 16 of 18 shots.
Gibson stopped all 10 shots he faced.
Watson's empty-net goal at 19:12 of the third period completed the scoring.
The Predators took a 2-1 lead on Aberg's goal at 11:01 of the third period when he jammed home the rebound of a Filip Forsberg shot.
Nashville had tied the score 1-1 on Wilson's power-play goal, his second goal of the playoffs, at 19:19 of the second period. Wilson converted a backhand shot of an initial shot from P.K. Subban.
Colton Sissons had the primary assist after he battled Anaheim defenseman Cam Fowler to give Wilson time and space to beat Bernier at the left post.
Anaheim took a 1-0 lead on Wagner's second goal of the playoffs at 12:46 of the second period when Rinne could not handle a writ shot from Brandon Montour and Wagner converted the rebound.
ERIN, Wisconsin Haotong Li made a small piece of history by surviving the halfway cut at the U.S. Open, but closed out a frustrating third round with a quadruple-bogey at the par-five 18th on Saturday.