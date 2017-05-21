May 20, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; The Anaheim Ducks react following the loss against the Nashville Predators in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

May 20, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; The Nashville Predators celebrate a goal by left wing Pontus Aberg (46) against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

May 20, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Pontus Aberg (46) celebrates with center Filip Forsberg (9) and defenseman Roman Josi (59) his goal scored against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Pontus Aberg's first career playoff goal was the decisive score as the Nashville Predators defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday.

The Predators lead the series 3-2, with Game 6 scheduled for Monday in Nashville. The Predators will have an opportunity to clinch their first Stanley Cup finals berth.

Colin Wilson and Austin Watson scored the other Nashville goals, and Pekka Rinne stopped 32 of 33 Anaheim shots.

The Ducks' goal was scored by Chris Wagner.

Anaheim starting goaltender John Gibson left the game after the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return. Jonathan Bernier took the loss while stopping 16 of 18 shots.

Gibson stopped all 10 shots he faced.

Watson's empty-net goal at 19:12 of the third period completed the scoring.

The Predators took a 2-1 lead on Aberg's goal at 11:01 of the third period when he jammed home the rebound of a Filip Forsberg shot.

Nashville had tied the score 1-1 on Wilson's power-play goal, his second goal of the playoffs, at 19:19 of the second period. Wilson converted a backhand shot of an initial shot from P.K. Subban.

Colton Sissons had the primary assist after he battled Anaheim defenseman Cam Fowler to give Wilson time and space to beat Bernier at the left post.

Anaheim took a 1-0 lead on Wagner's second goal of the playoffs at 12:46 of the second period when Rinne could not handle a writ shot from Brandon Montour and Wagner converted the rebound.