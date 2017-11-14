FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Highlights of Monday's NHL games
Sections
Featured
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Politics
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Exclusive
Russia
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Focus 360
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 14, 2017 / 8:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Highlights of Monday's NHL games

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Monday:

Nov 13, 2017; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames right wing Kris Versteeg (10) celebrates his goal with teammates against the St. Louis Blues during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary Flames won 7-4. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Flames 7, Blues 4

Kris Versteeg scored the go-ahead goal with 5:31 left in the third period as the Calgary Flames skated to a wild 7-4 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.

Versteeg one-timed a pass from Troy Brouwer past St. Louis goalie Jake Allen to cap off a stretch of four goals -- two by each team -- in a span of 2:43. Mark Jankowski scored twice and set up one for Calgary. Sam Bennett and Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist each.

Micheal Ferland and Michael Frolik (empty-netter) also scored for the Flames, who finished their seven-game homestand with a 5-2 record. Matthew Tkachuk had two assists.

Nov 13, 2017; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames center Mark Jankowski (77) controls the puck in front of St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for the Blues. Alexander Steen and Jaden Schwartz had a goal and an assist each. Paul Stastny had two assists, and Allen finished with 30 saves.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Hurricanes 5, Stars 1

Teuvo Teravainen scored three times in the opening 9:44 of the third period for his first career hat trick as Carolina extended its point streak to five straight games by beating Dallas.

Carolina, 3-0-2 in its last five, rebounded from a 4-3 overtime loss Saturday night to Chicago in which it surrendered a pair of two-goal leads. Teravainen notched the natural hat trick in his 212th career game.

Meanwhile, Dallas saw its six-game winning streak against Carolina snapped and has now been outscored 22-11 in the third period this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.