Highlights of Saturday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Saturday:

Nov 11, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot (33) stops a shot at goal by New York Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) during third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Rangers 4, Oilers 2

Rick Nash scored twice as the New York Rangers ran their winning streak to a season-high six games with 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Nash recorded his first multi-goal game since a hat trick Nov. 21, 2015, at Florida and 63rd overall. It was his 17th two-goal game since joining New York in 2012 and first at home since Feb. 2, 2015. He has five goals in his last four contests.

Pavel Buchnevich also scored a power-play goal and Michael Grabner added an empty-net goal for the Rangers, who also won their fifth straight home game. Henrik Lundqvist made 27 saves for New York.

Jesse Puljujarvi scored in his season debut and Connor McDavid scored on the power play for Edmonton, which was unable to win a season-high third straight game after overtime wins against the New York Islanders and New Jersey.

Senators 4, Avalanche 3

Mike Hoffman registered two power-play goals and Erik Karlsson added two assists as Ottawa swept Colorado in the NHL Global Series.

The Senators staged a two-goal third period rally as Johnny Oduya’s second goal of the season at 7:01 evened the score. Hoffman gave Ottawa the lead with his sixth goal of the season, unassisted on the power play at 13:23 of the third period.

The Avalanche lost their third straight game, receiving goals from Sven Andrighetto, Alexander Kerfoot and Blake Comeau. Jonathan Bernier made 36 saves for Colorado.

Wild 1, Flyers 0

Jason Zucker’s one-man show continued when he scored in Minnesota’s victory over Philadelphia.

Zucker scored his ninth goal of the season, and team-high third game-winner, at 1:08 of the third period to break a scoreless tie. He has scored each of the Wild’s last six goals over the span of three games.

Devan Dubnyk stopped 32 shots to earn his second straight shutout as Minnesota won back-to-back games for only the second time this season. Brian Elliott made 26 saves for the Flyers.

Predators 5, Penguins 4 (SO)

Shootout goals by Kevin Fiala and Filip Forsberg lifted Nashville to its fourth straight victory.

Kyle Turris, playing his first game for the Predators after being acquired in a three-way trade with Ottawa and Colorado on Sunday, scored as did P.K. Subban, Craig Smith and Calle Jarnkrok. Pekka Rinne made 26 saves for Nashville.

Bryan Rust, Phil Kessel, Jake Guentzel and Brian Dumoulin scored for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry stopped 24 shots in his third career start for Pittsburgh.

Blackhawks 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT)

Brandon Saad scored with 3:16 left in overtime -- his fifth game-winning goal of the season -- as Chicago rallied twice from two-goal deficits to beat Carolina.

Brock McGinn and Jeff Skinner scored in the first period to put the Hurricanes up 2-0 early, but Carolina and goaltender Scott Darling, making his first appearance against his former team, couldn’t hold the lead late.

The Blackhawks trailed 3-1 heading into the third before Alex DeBrincat scored his second of the game early in the period and Gustav Forsling notched his first of the season with 8:31 remaining to tie the score.

Canadiens 2, Sabres 1 (OT)

Max Pacioretty scored at 3:08 of overtime to give Montreal the victory over Buffalo.

Andrew Shaw scored for the Canadiens, who are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games, and Charlie Lindgren made 34 saves. Pacioretty broke in alone from the blue line and deked to his backhand for the winner -- his seventh goal of the season.

Nov 11, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Edmonton Oilers left wing Jussi Jokinen (36) and New York Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) battle for the puck during second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan O‘Reilly scored for the Sabres and Chad Johnson made 27 saves as Buffalo lost for the second straight night. The Sabres were beaten 4-1 to the Florida Panthers at home Friday.

Blue Jackets 2, Red Wings 1 (SO)

Jack Johnson beat Jimmy Howard in the ninth round of the shootout to earn Columbus a victory over Detroit.

The Blue Jackets halted a four-game losing skid, while the Red Wings’ 12-game winning streak in shootouts also was brought to an end. Artemi Panarin opened the scoring 67 seconds into the game for Columbus, while Andreas Athanasiou replied 6:11 into the third period.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves for the Blue Jackets while Jimmy Howard stopped 31 shots for Detroit.

Maple Leafs 4, Bruins 1

Backup goaltender Curtis McElhinney, making only his third start of the season, turned aside 38 shots to lead Toronto to a sweep of a home-and-home series with Boston.

James van Riemsdyk, who scored two goals in Friday night’s 3-2 overtime win, had a goal and an assist and has 14 goals against the Bruins. It is the most he has against any team, and gave him 24 points in 30 career games against Boston.

Slideshow (5 Images)

Mitch Marner, Morgan Rielly and Patrick Marleau (empty net) also scored for the Leafs, who have won the last six games against Boston. Tuukka Rask gave up two goals on the first five shots and finished with 21 saves for the Bruins.

Islanders 5, Blues 2

John Tavares ignited a three-goal flurry in the first period with his 13th goal of the season to send New York to victory over St. Louis.

Tavares beat goalie Jake Allen when he was left alone in front of the net at 3:21. Casey Cizikas scored the second goal off a rebound at 10:07, followed by a goal from Jordan Eberle on a 2-on-1 break at 13:18. Thomas Greiss stopped 35 shots for the Islanders. Joshua Ho-Sang and Anders Lee also scored for New York.

Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Blues.

Sharks 5, Canucks 0

Logan Couture and Chris Tierney each scored twice to support the 41-save shutout by Aaron Dell as San Jose defeated Vancouver.

The 28-year-old backup goalie recorded his second career shutout by winning for the second time this season and making a career-high number of stops. Dell turned away 21 shots on Dec. 30 of last season against Philadelphia during his rookie campaign.

Couture scored his second of the game and 10th of the season into an empty net at 18:19 of the third period before Tierney scored a short-handed empty-netter on a penalty shot inside the final 40 seconds.

Devils 2, Panthers 1

Cory Schneider made 32 saves as New Jersey snapped a four-game slide.

Damon Severson gave the Devils a 1-0 lead when his slap shot deflected off defenseman Keith Yandle and past goaltender James Reimer. Kyle Palmieri doubled New Jersey’s lead with his fourth goal of the season on a 5-on-3 power play.

The Panthers cut New Jersey’s lead to 2-1 on Nick Bjugstad’s goal in the second period. Reimer made 19 saves.

Jets 4, Coyotes 1

Mark Scheifele scored a go-ahead power-play goal early in the third period and Steve Mason stopped 29 shots for his first win of the season as Winnipeg handed Arizona its fourth straight loss.

Scheifele also assisted on Kyle Connor’s fourth goal of the season later in the Jets’ three-goal third period and Blake Wheeler added two assists as Winnipeg rebounded from a 5-2 loss at Vegas on Friday to improve to 9-2-3 in its last 14 games.

Patrik Laine, who scored a goal for a fifth consecutive game, found the empty net with 17 seconds remaining for his ninth of the season. He also had an assist. The Coyotes are an NHL-worst 2-14-3.