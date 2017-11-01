Highlights of Tuesday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of the National Hockey League games on Tuesday:

Oct 31, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) smiles after being named the first star after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights at Madison Square Garden.

Rangers 6, Golden Knights 4

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists in the third period as the New York Rangers erased a two-goal deficit in the final 20 minutes to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-4 on Tuesday on an emotional day in New York that had players distracted in the hours leading to the game.

A terror attack in lower Manhattan early in the afternoon -- an area frequented by many Rangers players and their families -- cast a pall over the proceedings at Madison Square Garden a few hours later.

David Perron scored on a penalty shot to give the Knights a 4-2 advantage heading into the final period despite Vegas playing with a fourth-string goaltender.

Chris Kreider scored on the first half of a Perron’s double minor at 5:31 of the third period, and Pavel Buchnevich tied the game at even strength at 9:26.

Zibanejad later ripped a shot that ricocheted off the knob of the stick of Maxime Lagace, who made 32 saves in his first NHL start, and into the net to give the Rangers a 5-4 lead at 14:11.

Jets 2, Wild 1

Kyle Connor scored an early goal, and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves as Winnipeg beat Minnesota.

Nikolaj Ehlers also scored late as the Jets beat Minnesota for the second time in October. Winnipeg has gone five consecutive games without a regulation loss (3-0-2).

The Wild got 17 saves from goalie Alex Stalock and a second career goal from Luke Kunin but saw their two-game winning streak snapped.

Red Wings 5, Coyotes 3

Dylan Larkin collected a goal and an assist and Anthony Mantha netted his team-high fifth goal as Detroit defeated Arizona.

The Red Wings won for the second straight game, while the Coyotes, who have just one win, saw their bid for two straight wins dashed.

Arizona goalie Scott Wedgewood made 35 saves.