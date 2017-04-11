Kings dump Sutter, Lombardi in front office shake-up

FILE PHOTO: Mar 20, 2017; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Los Angeles Kings Head Coach Darryl Sutter is seen on the players bench as they played the Edmonton Oilers during the period at Rogers Place. Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Kings made huge changes to their front office on Monday as they fired coach Darryl Sutter and general manager Dean Lombardi, who helped guide the team to its two NHL Stanley Cup titles.

Luc Robitaille was named club president, and fellow former Kings standout and Hockey Hall of Famer Rob Blake was selected as vice president and general manager.

The Kings won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014 but missed the playoffs for the second time in three years this season.

Dan Beckerman, president and CEO of AEG, the Kings' parent company, said in a statement the moves were made with a view to the team's future.

"This was an extremely difficult decision and was made with an enormous amount of consideration for what we have accomplished in our past,” said Beckerman. "But the present and future of our organization is the highest priority."

Sutter was hired in December 2011 and led the team to a memorable title run as the eighth seed in the Western Conference. He also guided the Kings to the Western Conference Final in 2013.

Sutter and Lombardi, hired in 2006, depart after recording the most wins for a Kings coach and general manager.