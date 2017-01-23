Struggling Islanders fire head coach Capuano

Dec 31, 2016; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; New York Islanders head coach Jack Capuano reacts on the bench during the second period against the Winnipeg Jets at MTS Centre. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The New York Islanders fired coach Jack Capuano on Tuesday in the midst of a poor season for the club.

The Islanders are 17-17-8 and in last place in the Eastern Conference with 42 points.

Assistant general manager Doug Weight was named interim head coach.

"The New York Islanders would like to thank Jack for his tireless work throughout his seven seasons with the organization as head coach," general manager Garth Snow said in a statement.

"His leadership guided the team to the playoffs in three of the past four years, which included two straight 100-point seasons. He is a great coach and an even better person. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

Capuano, 50, went 227-191-64 with the Islanders. He ranks second in victories behind Hall of Famer Al Arbour (740 wins). He guided the Islanders to the postseason on three occasions.

"It's an honor to have served this historic franchise and its passionate fans," Capuano said in a statement. "I'd like to thank Garth and our ownership group for the opportunity to be the head coach of the Islanders. I'd also like to recognize our coaching staff, training staff and players for all of their hard work."

