The New York Islanders confirmed on Wednesday that Doug Weight would return as head coach, removing the interim tag he had held since the firing of Jack Capuano.

Weight, who took over behind the Islanders bench when Capuano was sacked on Jan. 17, led the team to a 24-12-4 record but still finished ninth in the Eastern conference standings, one point out of a playoff spot.

"Doug has earned this opportunity from the tremendous work he has put in over the past five seasons in our front office and especially from the time he took over as interim head coach earlier this season," club president and general manager Garth Snow said in a statement. "His leadership and experiences from both playing and behind the bench are valuable intangibles that not every coach can translate into a winning formula."

A former player and four-time NHL All-Star, Weight amassed 278 goals and 755 assists in a 19-year career that included stints with the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks and the Islanders.

Weight also won a silver medal with the United States at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

