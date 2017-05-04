Crosby skates with Penguins team mates days after concussion

May 1, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) is helped off of the ice by Pens trainer Chris Stewart (R) after Crosby suffered an apparent injury against the Washington Capitals during the first period in game three of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the PPG PAINTS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby skated with team mates on Thursday but no timetable was given for the two-time NHL Most Valuable Player's return from the fourth reported concussion of his career.

Crosby left Monday's game of the NHL's Eastern Conference semi-final after being hit in the head twice during a matter of seconds and was forced to sit out Wednesday's contest, which the Penguins won to move within one game of advancing.

"Sid skated this morning. He is in the process of rehabbing. We'll leave it at that. It's a day-to-day process," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan told reporters.

Crosby was skating to the Washington Capitals' net when he was clipped on the arm and helmet by the stick of Alex Ovechkin, and then lost his balance just as he took a cross-check to the head by defenseman Matt Niskanen in the first period.

Washington went on to win that game to cut Pittsburgh's lead in the best-of-seven series to 2-1 but the Stanley Cup champions struck back on Wednesday for a 3-1 series lead.

Game Five is scheduled for Saturday in Washington.