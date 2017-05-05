Apr 27, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals in the second period in game one of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff...

(The Sports Xchange) - Pittsburgh Penguins star center Sidney Crosby returned to practice on Friday, four days after suffering a concussion during Game Three of the playoff series against the Washington Capitals.

Crosby participated in the full practice and said how he feels upon awaking Saturday will help him determine whether he can play later that night in Game Five. The Penguins hold a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference second-round series.

"Having gone through this, I'd like to think I'm pretty aware of my body at this point," Crosby told reporters. "I understand the importance of making sure you're good before you come back. I have a lot of belief in our staff here."

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan also was unsure on whether or not Crosby could play on Saturday.

"We'll see how he responds and we'll go from there," Sullivan said. Right now, his status hasn't changed at all."

Crosby suffered his concussion when he was cross-checked in the head by Washington defenseman Matt Niskanen in the first period of the Capitals' 3-2 victory in Game Three.

Niskanen was given a five-minute major for cross-checking and a game misconduct.

