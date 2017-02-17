Crosby gets 1,000th career point, then game-winner

Feb 16, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) reacts after an assist on a goal by left wing Chris Kunitz (14) against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period at the PPG PAINTS Arena. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Penguins center Sidney Crosby scored a milestone 1,000th career NHL point against the visiting Winnipeg Jets and later added the winning goal in Pittsburgh's 4-3 overtime victory at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.

Crosby's winner came with 21.1 seconds left in the extra session after Evgeni Malkin drove to the net and powered the puck in front with a defenseman on top of him. Crosby beat a defender to the puck and tapped it into an empty net.

In the first period, Crosby notched his milestone point to give Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead.

Chasing down a loose puck in the left circle of the Jets' zone, Crosby fended off Blake Wheeler, spun toward the net and fed a pass to long-time left winger Chris Kunitz in the slot.

Kunitz fired a one-timer that beat Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck's left leg.

Crosby, 29, became the 86th player in NHL history to reach the milestone. He became the sixth player to reach the mark with the Penguins, joining centers Mario Lemieux, Ron Francis, right wingers Joe Mullen, Jaromir Jagr and defenseman Paul Coffey.

Having played in 757 career games, Crosby reached the mark faster than any other active player. Crosby's assist was the 632nd of his career. The game-winner gave him a total of 369 goals in 12 seasons.