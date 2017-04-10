National Hockey League roundup

Mar 25, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Vancouver Canucks head coach Willie Desjardins looks on during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. The Canucks defeated the Wild 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Vancouver Canucks fired head coach Willie Desjardins on Monday.

The Canucks, in their third season under Desjardins, finished last in the Pacific Division and their 69 points were the second-fewest in the NHL behind Colorado.

Assistant coaches Doug Lidster and Perry Pearn also were dismissed by Vancouver, which lost its final eight games and missed the playoffs for a second straight season.

Desjardins, 60, replaced John Tortorella after the 2013-14 season and guided the Canucks to a 101-point season and a playoff berth in his first year. However, Vancouver faded to 75 points in 2015-16 and spiraled badly this season despite winning its first four games. In his three seasons in the Pacific Northwest, Desjardins compiled a record of 109-110-27.

The Florida Panthers are going back to the formula that proved successful in 2015-16, re-installing Dale Tallon as general manager.

Tallon, named the Panthers' president of hockey operations while giving up control to general manager Tom Rowe last summer, will hold both titles and be the unquestioned voice of the franchise.

Tallon had served as general manager since 2010 before he was bumped upstairs last summer, which came on the heels of Florida winning the Atlantic Division. The Panthers failed to make the playoffs this season during a turbulent campaign in which Rowe fired coach Gerard Gallant 22 games into the season and took over behind the bench on an interim basis. Rowe was stripped of his coaching and general manager's duties after the elevation of Tallon, but will remain with the team in an advisory role.

Florida finished 35-36-11 and 14 points out of the final playoff in the Eastern Conference. The Panthers were 11-10-1 at the time of Gallant's dismissal and went 24-26-10 under Rowe.

The Boston Bruins signed defenseman Charlie McAvoy to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Boston made the move to add depth to an injury-ravaged unit that will be without defensemen Torey Krug and rookie Brandon Carlo for Wednesday's opener of their first-round playoff series against the Ottawa Senators.

The Washington Capitals signed forward Beck Malenstyn to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2017-18 season, the team announced.

The Capitals reassigned forward Garrett Mitchell to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.

The Edmonton Oilers signed defenseman Ziyat Paigin and free agent goaltender Shane Starrett to two-year, entry-level contracts.

The New York Rangers agreed to terms with forward Gabriel Fontaine to an entry-level contract.

The Nashville Predators signed forward Tyler Moy to a two-year, entry-level contract.