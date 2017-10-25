National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Minnesota Wild left winger Zach Parise underwent successful back surgery and is expected to be sidelined eight to 10 weeks, the team announced Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise (11) celebrates his goal in the second period against the St Louis Blues in game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center, Apr 14, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Parise, has yet to play this season because of a back injury and underwent microdisectomy surgery. The procedure removes herniated disc material that presses on the nerves or the spinal cord.

Parise, 33, missed the 2016 playoffs with a back injury after initially getting hurt in January 2016. He played through the back pain last season and totaled 19 goals and 42 assists in 69 regular-season games and two goals in five postseason games.

Washington Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky underwent thumb surgery and could be sidelined up to two months, the team announced.

Burakovsky had a procedure to repair a fractured left thumb sustained in the third period of Saturday’s game against the Florida Panthers.

The Capitals said in a statement that Burakovsky is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Burakovsky, 22, was off to a slow start this season but notched his first goal in a victory at Detroit on Friday night. He also had an assist in that game.

FILE PHOTO: Washington Capitals left wing Andre Burakovsky (65) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the second period at Verizon Center, Feb 16, 2016; Washington, DC, USA. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

To take Burakovsky’s spot on the roster, Washington recalled forward Chandler Stephenson from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.

FILE PHOTO: North Dakota Fighting Hawks defenseman Troy Stecher (2) skates around holding the championship trophy after beating the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the championship game of the 2016 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Amalie Arena, Apr 9, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA. North Dakota defeated Quinnipiac 5-1. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Troy Stecher will miss four to six weeks with a knee injury, the team announced.

Stecher was injured in the final minutes of the second period of Sunday’s game with the Detroit Red Wings when he was tangled up in a knee-on-knee collision with Tomas Tatar.

Stecher has one point in seven games this season.

The Florida Panthers claimed veteran goaltender Antti Niemi off waivers.

Niemi was 0-3 with a 7.50 goals-against average and a .797 save percentage in three games with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 34-year-old was placed on waivers by Pittsburgh on Monday and is joining his fifth team.