National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Buffalo Sabres defenseman Marco Scandella was fined $5,000 by the NHL for slashing Pittsburgh Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist during Tuesday’s game.

Nov 2, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Marco Scandella (6) shoots the puck during the third period against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Scandella, who was fined on Wednesday, was assessed a minor penalty for slashing after the incident occurred at 10:21 of the second period.

- -

The Calgary Flames recalled goaltender Jon Gillies on an emergency basis from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

The Flames also announced that starting goalie Mike Smith is listed as day to day with an upper-body injury. He left Monday’s 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues in the first period.

- -

The Dallas Stars reassigned forward Jason Dickinson to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League.

Dickinson, 22, has appeared in four games with Dallas this season, registering two shots and four penalty minutes. In nine games for Texas, he has seven points (six goals, one assist).