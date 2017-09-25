FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Hockey League roundup
#Sports News
September 25, 2017 / 11:50 PM / 19 days ago

National Hockey League roundup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Mar 14, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Vincent Lecavalier (44) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at the United Center. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Vincent Lecavalier will become the second player in Tampa Bay Lightning history to have his number retired, the team announced on Monday.

The Lightning will retire Lecavalier’s No. 4 in a ceremony prior to the team’s home game against the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 10, 2018.

- -

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed undrafted free agent forward Sam Miletic to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Miletic, 20, played in two NHL preseason games with the Penguins this year, scoring the opening goal in Pittsburgh’s win in Columbus on Friday.

- -

The Los Angeles Kings signed forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 18-year-old Anderson-Dolan was a second-round (41st overall) selection of the Kings in 2017 NHL draft.

