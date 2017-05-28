FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Schedule of Stanley Cup Finals series
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 27, 2017 / 4:45 PM / 3 months ago

Schedule of Stanley Cup Finals series

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Following is the schedule for the National Hockey League best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators starting on Monday (all games start 0000 GMT/8 PM ET):

Game One: Monday, May 29 - Nashville at Pittsburgh

Game Two: Wednesday, May 31 - Nashville at Pittsburgh

Game Three: Saturday, June 3 - Pittsburgh at Nashville

Game Four: Monday June 5 - Pittsburgh at Nashville

(if needed)

Game Five: Thursday, June 8 - Nashville at Pittsburgh

Game Six: Sunday, June 11 - Pittsburgh at Nashville

Game Seven: Wednesday, June 14 - Nashville at Pittsburgh

Compiled by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Andrew Both

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.