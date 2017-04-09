NHL: Maple Leafs clinch last playoff spot

(Reuters) - The Toronto Maple Leafs completed the Stanley Cup Playoffs field by clinching the 16th and last berth with a 5-3 win against the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins at Air Canada Centre on Saturday.

The victory lifted the Leafs (40-26-15) into the National Hockey League playoffs for the first time in four years.

"I'm proud of the guys, I'm excited for the guys. They've done a good job," head coach Mike Babcock told reporters. "I thought it would be like this – you have to really crawl in at the end.

"A good win for our city and for our loyal fanbase."

Connor Brown deflected a shot from Jake Gardiner over the glove of Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury with 2:48 left in the third period to give Toronto a 4-3 lead, and Auston Matthews scored his 40th goal of the season into an empty net with four seconds left for the final tally.

Matthews, 19, became the fourth NHL rookie ever to reach the 40-goal mark in a season prior to turning 20, joining Dale Hawerchuk, Mario Lemieux and Sylvain Turgeon in that select club.

Toronto's victory eliminated the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning from playoff contention and advanced the Maple Leafs to a first-round date against either Washington or Ottawa.

Pittsburgh (50-20-11) had already clinched home-ice advantage for their first-round playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Stanley Cup tournament will begin on Wednesday with the schedule to be announced on Sunday, the last day of the National Hockey League's regular season.