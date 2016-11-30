FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Rangers top list of most valuable franchises: Forbes
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 30, 2016 / 6:50 PM / 9 months ago

Rangers top list of most valuable franchises: Forbes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8, 2016; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers right wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New York Rangers, valued at $1.25 billion, were ranked as the National Hockey League's most valuable franchise for the second consecutive year, according to Forbes' list released on Wednesday.

The Montreal Canadiens, worth $1.12 billion, took second spot for the second straight year and the Toronto Maple Leafs, rated the most valuable franchise from 2005-14, were third with a value of $1.1 billion, Forbes said.

The Chicago Blackhawks ($925,000) and Boston Bruins ($800,000) rounded out the top five.

The average team among the league's 30 franchises was worth $517 million, a 3 percent increase from 2015, which also produced a 3 percent rise.

The primary reasons for the overall profitability are that the 2014-15 season was the first with the league's lower (relative to revenue) salary cap and a 12-year media deal worth nearly $4 billion signed with Rogers Communications.

NHL profits were concentrated in a handful of teams with the Rangers, Canadiens and Maple Leafs having operating income of $219 million combined during the 2015-16 season, or half of the league’s total operating income, the report said.

For the complete list visit: (www.forbes.com/nhl-valuations)

 

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.