Germany axed from 2017 F1 calendar
LONDON Germany will have no Formula One Grand Prix next year, despite the dominance of Mercedes and the country's new world champion Nico Rosberg, after the race was axed for financial reasons on Wednesday.
The New York Rangers, valued at $1.25 billion, were ranked as the National Hockey League's most valuable franchise for the second consecutive year, according to Forbes' list released on Wednesday.
The Montreal Canadiens, worth $1.12 billion, took second spot for the second straight year and the Toronto Maple Leafs, rated the most valuable franchise from 2005-14, were third with a value of $1.1 billion, Forbes said.
The Chicago Blackhawks ($925,000) and Boston Bruins ($800,000) rounded out the top five.
The average team among the league's 30 franchises was worth $517 million, a 3 percent increase from 2015, which also produced a 3 percent rise.
The primary reasons for the overall profitability are that the 2014-15 season was the first with the league's lower (relative to revenue) salary cap and a 12-year media deal worth nearly $4 billion signed with Rogers Communications.
NHL profits were concentrated in a handful of teams with the Rangers, Canadiens and Maple Leafs having operating income of $219 million combined during the 2015-16 season, or half of the league’s total operating income, the report said.
For the complete list visit: (www.forbes.com/nhl-valuations)
