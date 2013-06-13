FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ice hockey-Former Dallas Stars draft pick Winkler dead at 23
#Sports News
June 13, 2013

Ice hockey-Former Dallas Stars draft pick Winkler dead at 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian ice hockey player Scott Winkler has been found dead in his home in the Oslo suburb of Asker, the Norwegian Ice Hockey Association (NIHF) said on Thursday.

“The NIHF has received the news that the promising 23-year-old Scott Winkler has been found dead in his home today. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the NIHF announced via its Twitter account.

Winkler, a third-round draft pick of the Dallas Stars in 2008, had been playing for the Colorado College Tigers as he combined ice hockey with his recently-concluded studies.

“The Dallas Stars are heartbroken to hear about Scott’s passing,” Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a statement. “Scott was a wonderful young man with great character and a bright future.”

Asked about the cause of Winkler’s death, a police spokesman told Reuters by telephone: “It is too early to say yet, but there is nothing to suggest any crime.”

The police will release a statement early on Friday.

Writing by Phil O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
