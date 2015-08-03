FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stanley Cup winner Schneider new USA Hall of Famer
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 3, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

Stanley Cup winner Schneider new USA Hall of Famer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mathieu Schneider celebrates his second period goal against the Boston Bruins during their NHL hockey game in Boston, Massachusetts April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - Stanley Cup winner Mathieu Schneider is among four new inductees to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, USA Hockey announced on Monday.

In 20 seasons in the National Hockey League, defenseman Schneider played for 10 teams, including the 1993 Stanley Cup-winning Montreal Canadiens.

He will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame in December, along with Chris Drury, Angela Ruggiero and Ron DeGregorio.

Drury played 892 NHL regular season games with four teams, while four-time Olympian Ruggiero is just the fourth woman to be inducted.

DeGregorio was president of USA Hockey for 12 years until stepping down recently.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.