Stanley Cup winner Schneider new USA Hall of Famer

(Reuters) - Stanley Cup winner Mathieu Schneider is among four new inductees to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, USA Hockey announced on Monday.

In 20 seasons in the National Hockey League, defenseman Schneider played for 10 teams, including the 1993 Stanley Cup-winning Montreal Canadiens.

He will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame in December, along with Chris Drury, Angela Ruggiero and Ron DeGregorio.

Drury played 892 NHL regular season games with four teams, while four-time Olympian Ruggiero is just the fourth woman to be inducted.

DeGregorio was president of USA Hockey for 12 years until stepping down recently.