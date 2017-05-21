Ice Hockey - 2017 IIHF World Championship - Gold medal game - Canada v Sweden - Cologne, Germany - 21/5/17 - Calvin de Haan and goalkeeper Calvin Pickard of Canada in action against Gabriel Landeskog of Sweden. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

COLOGNE Underdogs Sweden were crowned world champions in dramatic fashion on Sunday, stunning holders Canada in a penalty shootout after the teams were locked at 1-1 over 80 minutes.

The Swedes kept their cool in the shootout with goaltender Henrik Lundqvist saving four shots to help them lift their first world title since 2013.

Sweden, with half as many shots as the Canadians at that point, managed to take a surprise lead when Victor Hedman threw a backhander through traffic and the puck bounced on the ice and slipped under Calvin Pickard seconds before the end of the second period.

Ryan O'Reilly quickly brought the Canadians level with his second goal in two matches on the power play early in the second period.

But instead of staging a comeback like the one that carried them past Russia in the semi-finals, Canada's hopes of a third successive world title were dashed by the determined Swedes.

Russia, who blew a 2-0 lead against Canada to lose 4-2 in the semi-finals on Saturday, got some consolation with a bronze medal after beating Finland 5-3 with Nikita Gusev scoring two goals.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)