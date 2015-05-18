Russia face punishment for lack of respect to Canada

Russia's players shake hands with Canada's player during the victory ceremony of the Ice Hockey World Championship final game at the O2 arena in Prague, Czech Republic May 17, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will be sanctioned after their players showed a lack of respect to Canada following a 6-1 loss in the final of the world championships in Prague, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Monday.

Most of Russia's players left the ice straight after Sunday's defeat and headed for the dressing rooms without waiting for the national anthem of Canada to be played, which goes against the etiquette of the sport.

Russian players leave the rink after losing their Ice Hockey World Championship final game against Canada at the O2 arena in Prague. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

“Once we arrive back home after the world championships we will look into this question and we will get in touch with those in charge at the Russian Ice Hockey Federation,” IIHF president Rene Fasel said in the statement to the TASS news agency.

”The IIHF has its own protocol and some sort of punishment will be handed down.

”When I saw what had happened, I was very upset. In the 29 world championships that I have had the honor of attending, this is the first time I have seen something like this. What the Russian team did was completely out of order.

“On the ice during the game, anything can happen -- collisions, fights. However, after its conclusion, respect to the opposition is always necessary,” he added.

Canada won their first world championship since 2007 after three quick-fire second-period goals helped the team filled with NHL stars finish the tournament undefeated.

The Canadians outshot the defending champions 37-12 and limited opportunities with the kind of defense that led them to gold at the Sochi Winter Olympics.