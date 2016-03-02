Finland look to netminding, experience for World Cup

TORONTO (Reuters) - Finland will count on goaltending and experience at the World Cup of Hockey after naming their initial 16-man roster on Wednesday for the September tournament in Toronto.

Boston Bruins Tuukka Rask and Nashville Predators Pekka Rinne provide the Finns with what could be the top netminding combination at the event while nearly every member of the squad has international experience and has won medals.

The Finns know their way to the podium having medaled in each of the past three Olympics, including a bronze in the 2014 Sochi Winter Games and a silver at the 2014 world championship.

Finland also reached the final of the last World Cup staged in 2004, losing to host Canada.

The eight teams taking part in the Sept. 17 to Oct. 1 World Cup must complete their 23 man rosters by June 1.

Squad

Goaltenders

Tuukka Rask (Boston Bruins), Pekka Rinne (Nashville Predators)

Defence

Olli Maatta (Pittsburgh Penguins), Rasmus Ristolainen (Buffalo Sabres), Sami Vatanen (Anaheim Ducks), Esa Lindell (Dallas Stars)

Forwards

Mikko Koivu (Minnesota Wild), Jori Lehtera (St. Louis Blues), Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers), Mikael Granlund (Minnesota), Jussi Jokinen (Florida Panthers), Valtteri Filppula (Tampa Bay Lightning), Leo Komarov (Toronto Maple Leafs), Joonas Donski (San Jose Sharks), Lauri Korpikoski (Edmonton Oilers), Teuvo Teravainen (Chicago Blackhawks)