Sep 29, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Team Canada players celebrate on the ice after defeating Team Europe 2-1 in game two of the World Cup of Hockey final to win the tournament at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 29, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Team Canada center Brad Marchand (63) hoists the championship trophy after game two of the World Cup of Hockey final against Team Europe at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO Canada scored two late goals to claim a nervy 2-1 win over Team Europe and complete a series sweep of the World Cup of Hockey final on Thursday, confirming their status as the sport's undisputed superpower.

With the game heading towards overtime, Brad Marchand scored a shorthanded goal with 44 seconds left, about two minutes after Patrice Bergeron had tied the game on the powerplay, as Canada took the best-of-three series 2-0.

It was the 16th straight win by Canada in best-on-best international competition adding the World Cup to gold medal triumphs at the last two Winter Olympics.

Team Europe, a ragtag collection of players from small hockey-playing nations, defied the odds by reaching the final ahead of traditional powers Russia, Sweden, Finland and the Czech Republic but had no answers for the Canadian juggernaut that rolled through the tournament unbeaten.

Sidney Crosby accepted the WOrld Cup trophy designed by famed architect Frank Gehry and hoisted it above his head as team members paraded around the arena to the approval of a roaring home crowd.

Facing elimination, Team Europe came out playing with predictable desperation and were rewarded with an early goal from Slovakia's Zdeno Chara as they dominated the opening period by outshooting Canada 12-8.

With Canada's high powered attack stonewalled by a brilliant Slovak netminder Jaroslav Halak it looked as if Chara's goal might be all they would need to extend the series.

But Canada would not be denied, Bergeron redirecting a Brent Burns shot past a screened Halak to tie the game before Marchand sealed the win when he unleashed a blistering shot from just inside the blueline to cap a breathtaking comeback.

(Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue)