Fcatbox: List of World Cup of Hockey most valuable players

(Reuters) - List of most valuable play winners of the World Cup of Hockey, which was the successor to the previous Canada Cup.

2016 (World Cup) – Sidney Crosby, Canada

2004 (World Cup) – Vincent Lecavalier, Canada

1996 (World Cup) – Mike Richter, United States

1991 (Canada Cup) – Wayne Gretzky, Canada

1987 (Canada Cup) – Wayne Gretzky, Canada

1984 (Canada Cup) – John Tonelli, Canada

1981 (Canada Cup) – Vladislav Tretiak, Soviet Union

1976 (Canada Cup) – Bobby Orr, Canada