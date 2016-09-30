FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
List of World Cup of Hockey most valuable players
September 30, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

Fcatbox: List of World Cup of Hockey most valuable players

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - List of most valuable play winners of the World Cup of Hockey, which was the successor to the previous Canada Cup.

2016 (World Cup) – Sidney Crosby, Canada

2004 (World Cup) – Vincent Lecavalier, Canada

1996 (World Cup) – Mike Richter, United States

1991 (Canada Cup) – Wayne Gretzky, Canada

1987 (Canada Cup) – Wayne Gretzky, Canada

1984 (Canada Cup) – John Tonelli, Canada

1981 (Canada Cup) – Vladislav Tretiak, Soviet Union

1976 (Canada Cup) – Bobby Orr, Canada

Compiled by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
