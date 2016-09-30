Fcatbox: List of World Cup of Hockey most valuable players

(Reuters) - List of most valuable play winners of the World Cup of Hockey, which was the successor to the previous Canada Cup.
2016 (World Cup) – Sidney Crosby, Canada
2004 (World Cup) – Vincent Lecavalier, Canada
1996 (World Cup) – Mike Richter, United States
1991 (Canada Cup) – Wayne Gretzky, Canada
1987 (Canada Cup) – Wayne Gretzky, Canada
1984 (Canada Cup) – John Tonelli, Canada
1981 (Canada Cup) – Vladislav Tretiak, Soviet Union
1976 (Canada Cup) – Bobby Orr, Canada
