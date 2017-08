Schedule for World Cup of Hockey

(Reuters) - Schedule of games for the Sept. 17-Oct. 1 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto (all times GMT):

Group A

Sept. 17 (1930) - United States v Team Europe

Sept. 17 (0000) - Czech Republic v Canada

Sept. 19 (1900) - Team Europe v Czech Republic

Sept. 20 (0000) - Canada v United States

Sept. 21 (0000) - Team Europe v Canada

Sept. 22 (0000) - United States v Czech Republic

Group B

Sept. 18 (1900) - Sweden v Russia

Sept. 18 (0000) - Team North America v Finland

Sept. 19 (0000) - Russia v Team North America

Sept. 20 (1900) - Finland v Sweden

Sept. 21 (1900) - Team North America v Sweden

Sept. 22 (1900) - Finland v Russia

Semi-finals

Sept. 24 (2300) - Group A winner v Group B runner-up

Sept. 25 (1700) - Group B winner v Group A runner-up

Finals (best-of-three format)

Sept. 27 (0000)

Sept. 29 (0000)

Oct. 1 (2300)