FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Iceland flags new step in lifting of capital controls
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 12, 2017 / 2:19 PM / 5 months ago

Iceland flags new step in lifting of capital controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Icelandic authorities will present changes to the country's capital controls later on Sunday, a central bank spokesperson said.

Capital controls were imposed at the height of the financial crisis in 2008 to shore up a tumbling Icelandic krona. 

"There will be a press conference with the prime minister, the finance minister and the head of the central bank. They will present changes to the capital controls at 1400 (GMT)," said Stefan Johann Stefansson. 

Icelandic media reported earlier this week, citing Finance Minister Benedikt Johannesson, that the controls could be lifted in weeks or months.

One hitch to removing the controls has been an ongoing spat between Iceland and funds that own more than $1 billion worth of krona-denominated assets that were frozen by the Icelandic authorities.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Anna Ringstrom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.