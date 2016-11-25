FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Iceland's Left Greens give up on coalition talks, extending impasse
November 25, 2016 / 11:48 AM / 9 months ago

Iceland's Left Greens give up on coalition talks, extending impasse

Ottarr Proppe of Bright Future (2nd L), Benedikt Johannesson of the Reform Party (3rd L), Prime Minister Sigmurdur Ingi Johannsson of the Progressive Party (6th L), Katrin Jakobsdottir of the Left-Green Movement (seated L), Asta Helgadttir of the Pirate Party (3rd R) and Oddny G. Hardardottir of the Social Democratic Alliance (R) are seen after the first results of the parliementary elections in Iceland, October 30, 2016.Geirix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REYKJAVIK - Iceland's Left Green party leader said on Friday she had given up on forming a government and handed back the president's mandate to create one.

Katrin Jakobsdottir's failure to negotiate a coalition further extends the political impasse that followed the Oct. 29 snap election.

Talks led by her to form a five-party government including the anti-establishment Pirate Party were suspended earlier this week.

The president gave Jakobsdottir the task to form a government after talks led by the center-right Independence Party which emerged as the biggest party in the election failed.

Jakobsdottir told local media she now did not exclude anything in terms of a future government, including a minority government.

President Gudni Johannesson said he would give the parties time to talk informally.

Reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurdadottir; Writing by Daniel Dickson Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

