9 months ago
Third time lucky? Iceland's Pirate party given chance to form government
December 2, 2016 / 7:55 PM / 9 months ago

Third time lucky? Iceland's Pirate party given chance to form government

Leader of the Pirate Party of Iceland Birgitta Jonsdottir, poses for a picture at the party's office in the Icelandic Parliament in Reykjavik, Iceland, May 25, 2016.Gwladys Fouche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Iceland's Pirate Party leader Birgitta Jonsdottir has been asked by the president to try to form a new government, local media reported on Friday, after the two largest parliamentary parties each failed to put together a coalition.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with President Gudni Johannesson, Jonsdottir said: "I am hopeful that we will find a way to work together."

The anti-establishment Pirate Party, which came third in an October election, will continue talks with four other parties represented in parliament, the Left-Greens, Social Democrats, Bright Future and the Reform Party.

The Left-Greens suspended coalition negotiations last week. The Independence Party, which as the biggest party was given the first chance to form a governing coalition, said on Nov. 15 that it had failed to do so.

Reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurdadottir; Writing by Rebecka Roos; Editing by Catherine Evans

