FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iceland's center-right Progressive Party asked to form new government
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 30, 2013 / 12:28 PM / in 4 years

Iceland's center-right Progressive Party asked to form new government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iceland's Progressive Party Chairman Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson arrives at the President's office in Reykjavik April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

REYKJAVIK (Reuters) - Iceland’s president picked the center-right Progressive Party on Tuesday to lead talks on a new government, which has to boost growth in a country still suffering from a 2008 bank crash and which will likely turn its back on European Union entry talks.

The decision comes after Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson’s Progressive Party and Bjarni Benediktsson’s Independence Party both won an equal number of seat in elections on Saturday, leaving the country in limbo over which one would lead the new government.

The two parties, frequent coalition partners in past governments, said their first preference was to team up once again after soundly defeating center-left parties in elections on Saturday.

Reporting by Robert Robertson, writing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.