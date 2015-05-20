FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iceland's wage dispute threatens economic stability: IMF
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 20, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Iceland's wage dispute threatens economic stability: IMF

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

REYKJAVIK (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday wage demands by Icelandic trade unions could result in agreements pushing inflation beyond a target and, combined with weakness in Europe, delay a roll-back of capital controls.

The island nation, emerging from years of isolation and hardship following a financial meltdown in 2008, faces crippling strikes by bus drivers, nurses, hotel staff and others at the end of next week if no agreement on wages is struck.

The central bank targets an inflation rate of 2.5 percent and prices have been below that rate for some time. But it said last week it is likely to raise rates in June due to higher inflation expectations as a result of the wage dispute.

There are several disputes between trade unions representing a host of industries and employers including the state; but in general double-digit wage rises are demanded, while unions also seek an increase in the minimum wage by a third.

“Such wage hikes will likely push inflation significantly above the Central Bank of Iceland’s 2.5 percent inflation target and will generate budget pressures, dampen confidence, and reduce competitiveness,” the IMF wrote in a report.

“Disruptions could be worsened if other downside risks materialize, such as from the euro area. Such developments could delay capital account liberalization for the real economy, with inhibiting effects for savers, investors, and growth,” it said.

Iceland’s 300,000 population has suffered lower living standards since the collapse of its three main banks under debilitating debt which led to a far weaker crown currency as well as the imposition of capital controls.

But, after posting solid economic growth last year and coming close to winding down the bankruptcies with foreign creditors, the central bank wants to start the process of lifting the controls at some point this year.

Reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir, writing by Sabina Zawadzki in Copenhagen; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.