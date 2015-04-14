Iceland plans 'stability tax' at removal of capital controls

REYKJAVIK (Reuters) - Iceland’s finance minister said on Tuesday the government was working on a tax aimed at cash transfers to other countries from the estates of the country’s collapsed banks to prevent an exodus as it starts lifting capital controls.

Prime Minister Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson has promoted such an exit tax, or “stability tax”, since before his Progressive Party came to power in 2013 in a coalition together with the Independence Party. It has however not been clear whether he had enough backing by the government for the idea.

“We are working on a tax that can rightly be called a stability tax. The idea is that we can use a taxation alongside the abolishment of the capital controls to maintain stability,” Finance Minister Bjarni Benediktsson of junior coalition member the Independence Party told daily Morgunbladid.

It was not clear whether a tax would be imposed only on money transferred from the estates from the failed banks or on other transfers as well.

“All our work is directly and indirectly about being able to lift the capital controls without threatening stability,” he said in a filmed interview posted on the paper’s website.

Iceland is expected to this year start unwinding capital controls introduced in 2008 as it was brought to the verge of bankruptcy and its currency plunged, when three banks collapsed during the global financial crisis.

But to avoid the crown diving again it must find a way to let investors withdraw funds locked in the country without provoking a stampede. An exit tax on money from the estates of its failed banks would be one measure to reduce the risk.

As another measure officials have also said they will put rules in place to ensure a managed, not free, float of the currency.