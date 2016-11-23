FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
U.S. funds vow to fight on after Iceland bonds complaint rejected
#Big Story 10
November 23, 2016 / 2:31 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. funds vow to fight on after Iceland bonds complaint rejected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. funds Autonomy Capital and Eaton Vance said they would fight on and pursue "all avenues" on Wednesday, after the European Free Trade Association's surveillance body (ESA) rejected a complaint Iceland unfairly froze bonds they own.

The ESA was responding to claims from the funds that Reykjavik had discriminated against foreign funds when it locked bonds in ring-fenced accounts as it moved toward lifting the country's eight-year-old capital controls earlier this year.

"The ESA decision is not unexpected and does not change anything," the funds' lawyer Kevin Roberts of Morrison & Foerster said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

"The Icelandic government continues to unnecessarily maintain capital controls that intentionally discriminate against foreign investors."

"We will continue to pursue all avenues to resolve the issue unless the government of Iceland decides to justly resolve capital controls for all investors," Roberts said.

Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Karin Strohecker

