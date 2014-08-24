FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iceland's Met Office lowers risk level for Bardarbunga volcano
August 24, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Iceland's Met Office lowers risk level for Bardarbunga volcano

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REYKJAVIK (Reuters) - An Icelandic Met Office official said on Sunday it was lowering the risk level for the Bardarbunga volcano in central Iceland to orange from red, the highest level.

The decision came after the office said on its website earlier on Sunday that there were no signs of ongoing volcanic activity at Bardarbunga. The office had raised the risk level after detecting a small eruption under a nearby glacier.

(This story has been corrected to add a missing word “no” to second paragraph)

Reporting by Robert Robetersson; writing by Niklas Pollard; editing by Andrew Roche

