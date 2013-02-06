Google to buy marketing services company for $125 million

(Reuters) - ICG Group Inc, which buys and builds Internet software and services firms, said Google Inc would acquire its partly owned marketing services unit, Channel Intelligence Inc, for $125 million in cash.

Channel Intelligence helps retailers, manufacturers and other advertisers make their products and services easier for consumers to find and buy online and in local stores.

ICG said it will get $60.5 million for its stake in Channel Intelligence.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2013.

ICG shares, which closed at $12.04 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq, were up 3 percent at $12.41 in premarket trading on Wednesday morning.