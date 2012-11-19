FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. court ruling expands Nicaragua's offshore rights
November 19, 2012 / 6:39 PM / in 5 years

U.N. court ruling expands Nicaragua's offshore rights

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The International Court of Justice ruled on Monday a cluster of disputed small islands in the western Caribbean belonged to Colombia and not to Nicaragua, but drew a demarcation line in favor of Nicaragua in the nearby waters.

The court said the territorial waters extending out from the seven islets, which are nearer Nicaragua’s coast than Colombia‘s, should not cut into Nicaragua’s continental shelf. The ruling reduced the expanse of sea belonging to Colombia.

The decision, which is binding, increases the size of Nicaragua’s continental shelf and economic exclusion zone in the Caribbean, potentially giving it access to underwater oil and gas deposits as well as fishing rights.

“The court agrees that the achievement of an equitable solution requires a line of delimitation to allow the parties to attain their maritime rights in a mutually balanced way,” said Peter Tomka, presiding judge.

In 2007, the court, which is based in The Hague, ruled in a long-running dispute between the two countries that the three larger islands of San Andres, Providencia and Santa Catalina belonged to Colombia.

“This is the best result we could hope for,” Carlos Arguello, Nicaragua’s representative before The Hague, told local television. “The court has awarded us an big maritime area.”

The ruling on Monday related to a further seven islets and the associated offshore rights surrounding them.

The three larger islands have been controlled by Colombia since Nicaragua ceded them in a 1928 treaty.

The cluster of islands is over 700 km (435 miles) from the Colombian coast but only 200 km from Nicaragua.

Nicaragua argued the territorial rights extending out from the islets’ shores deprived it of offshore economic rights to an excessive degree.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt, Helen Murphy in Bogota and Ivan Castro in Managua; Editing by Alison Williams and Jackie Frank

