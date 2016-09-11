Israel Chemicals names COO Grinbaum as interim CEO

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel Chemicals (ICL) on Sunday named Asher Grinbaum as interim chief executive officer to replace Stefan Borgas, who stepped down last week.

ICL, one of three major suppliers of potash to China, India and Europe, said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Grinbaum would fill the CEO role effective immediately until a permanent CEO is appointed. Grinbaum is currently ICL's executive vice president and chief operating officer.

German-born Borgas, 52, said last Thursday he would resign as ICL's CEO after four years but would stay available to the company during the transition to find a new CEO.