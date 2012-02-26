FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICRC still unable to access Baba Amro in Syria's Homs
#World News
February 26, 2012 / 4:17 PM / 6 years ago

ICRC still unable to access Baba Amro in Syria's Homs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The International Red Cross and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent were unable to gain access to the besieged Baba Amro district of Homs on Sunday, and were still negotiating with the Syrian authorities and opposition groups, the ICRC said.

“The ICRC and Syrian Arab Red Crescent are still negotiating with Syrian authorities and opposition groups. We are attempting to go into the affected area of Baba Amro today,” said ICRC chief spokeswoman Carla Haddad.

She would not say what the stumbling blocks were in negotiations for access to deliver medical care to people trapped in the besieged district.

“We are working in good faith and need consensus of all involved in the violence,” Haddad said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, writing by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Sophie Hares

