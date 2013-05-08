ICU Medical explores possible $1 billion sale: Bloomberg

NEW YORK (Reuters) - San Clemente, California-based medical device provider ICU Medical Inc (ICUI.O) is considering a sale that could fetch more than $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg News report Wednesday morning.

The maker of intravenous medical equipment has tapped J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), according to the report, which cited people familiar with the manner.

ICU’s discussions about a possible sale are still early and the company is gauging interest, according to the report.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment. An ICU spokesman did not immediately return requests for comment.