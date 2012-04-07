FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malawi VP Banda takes charge after Mutharika death
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 7, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 6 years

Malawi VP Banda takes charge after Mutharika death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LILONGWE (Reuters) - Malawi’s Vice-President Joyce Banda said on Saturday she was taking charge of the southern African country under the terms of the constitution following the death of President Bingu wa Mutharika.

“As you can see, the constitution prevails,” Banda told a news conference in the capital Lilongwe, flanked by members of Mutharika’s cabinet, the attorney general and the heads of the army and the police. She declared 10 days of official mourning.

Reporting by Mabvuto Banda; Writing by Pascal Fletcher

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.