Malawi VP Banda takes charge after Mutharika death

LILONGWE (Reuters) - Malawi’s Vice-President Joyce Banda said on Saturday she was taking charge of the southern African country under the terms of the constitution following the death of President Bingu wa Mutharika.

“As you can see, the constitution prevails,” Banda told a news conference in the capital Lilongwe, flanked by members of Mutharika’s cabinet, the attorney general and the heads of the army and the police. She declared 10 days of official mourning.