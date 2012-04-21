Utah Senator Orrin Hatch to face challenger in Republican primary

(Reuters) - Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah will face a Republican challenger in a June 26 primary run-off election, after failing to get the required 60 percent of votes in a Republican nominating convention held on Saturday.

Hatch, a senior stalwart of the Republican party, got 59.2 percent of the vote compared to 40.8 percent for his strongest challenger, former state Senator Dan Liljenquist who had the support of Tea Party activists.