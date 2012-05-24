United Technologies launches $9.8 billion corp bond sale

NEW YORK, May 24 (IFR) - The US corporate bond market has shown Facebook how it’s done today, by pricing a bond offering of almost $10 billion from United Technologies Corp (UTX), making it the biggest investment-grade deal of the year.

Up to $38 billion of orders were placed with underwriters on the deal, according to market sources. The six-part deal was split into fixed-rate tranches of three-, five-, 10- and 30-year maturities, as well as 18-month and three-year floating rate pieces.

Getting the pricing right was crucial to the deal’s success and demonstrates the depth of the US bond market even during turbulent times. There have been some wild swings in the performance of new bond deals in recent weeks.

“Sizing and pricing this appropriately is going to be crucial,” said one market participant as the deal was being marketed.

“If this can create some performance, it will send a very positive signal to the marketplace that we’ve gotten to levels that clear. If they ”Facebook“ this thing, it will be really unfortunate.”

UTX (UTX.N) received the message loud and clear.

Unlike Facebook, which went for the highest pricing and the biggest possible size when it priced its initial public offering earlier this week, UTX left a generous amount of spread on the table for investors, in recognition that it was asking a lot in a market shaken by volatility.

The strategy worked.

“We heard it attracted over $32bn in orders, which is incredible,” said Rajeev Sharma, senior portfolio manager at First Investors Management Company in New York.

“UTX is the type of name that is a cornerstone company for an investment-grade portfolio, and investors have gotten to a point where they have gone through so much and seen so much volatility, that they just want a name that can withstand the noise and UTX can do that.”

UTX is raising the money to help fund the $18.4 billion acquisition of Goodrich.

The deal ranks as the largest of 2012 so far, according to IFR data, beating out four-part deals from Petrobras and SABMiller, both of which totaled $7 billion.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and RBS were joint books on the UTX deal.

AVALANCHE OF ORDERS

The issuer first whispered pricing on the bonds at levels that offered as much as 45 basis points (bp) more than where its secondaries were trading this morning.

The generous pricing sparked an avalanche of orders, especially for the 10- and 30-year tranches. According to one source the 10-year tranche alone - with initial price thoughts around 150bp over Treasuries - attracted more than $8 billion of demand.

That enabled UTX to tighten in price thoughts to launch official price guidance about 10-15bp tighter than where it first whispered the deal, and then tighten about 3bp-7.5bp at launch.

At the end of the day UTX priced the three-year fixed-rate notes 20bp tighter than initial price thoughts; the five-year 20bp tighter, the 10-year 15bp tighter and the 30-year 17bp tighter.

UTX is rated A2 by Moody’s and Single-A by both S&P and Fitch.

According to Fitch Ratings, UTX plans to fund the Goodrich acquisition with about $9 billion - $11 billion of debt, which could include mandatory convertible debt. The company will also assume about $1.9 billion of Goodrich debt, net of cash.

Divestiture proceeds and cash flow will cover the rest of the purchase price.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval, which Fitch expects will be granted, although the timing is still uncertain.