A man standing on an escalator passes Samsung Electronics' new Galaxy S III smartphone advertisement boards at a Samsung Electronics store in the company's main office building in Seoul July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares in Samsung Electronics rebounded on Monday, rising more than 4 percent in a market lifted by stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and optimism about further easing by the European Central Bank.