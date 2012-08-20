GM recalls 249,260 midsize SUVs for possible fire hazard

(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) will recall 249,260 midsize sport utility vehicles to correct a potential fire hazard, a U.S. government safety agency said.

GM, in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said the recall affected 2006-2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer and GMC Envoy SUVs, as well as certain 2007 Buick Rainier, Saab 9-7X and Isuzu Ascender SUVs.

GM said a possible electrical short could affect power windows and door locks, and in some cases could cause a fire.