GM recalls 249,260 midsize SUVs for possible fire hazard
August 20, 2012 / 12:04 PM / in 5 years

GM recalls 249,260 midsize SUVs for possible fire hazard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) will recall 249,260 midsize sport utility vehicles to correct a potential fire hazard, a U.S. government safety agency said.

GM, in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said the recall affected 2006-2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer and GMC Envoy SUVs, as well as certain 2007 Buick Rainier, Saab 9-7X and Isuzu Ascender SUVs.

GM said a possible electrical short could affect power windows and door locks, and in some cases could cause a fire.

Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

