Auckland Intl Airport appoints Adrian Littlewood CEO

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s biggest airport Auckland International Airport Ltd (AIA.NZ) has appointed Adrian Littlewood as its new chief executive.

Littlewood, the company’s current general manager of retail and commercial, replaces Simon Moutter who moved to be head of Telecom Corp Ltd TEL.NZ.

He has been with the company since 2009 and has been credited with driving strong growth in the retail and commercial operations, which provide around 40 percent of the company’s revenue.

Shares in the top-10 stock closed on Friday at NZ$2.64.