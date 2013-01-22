FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SABMiller revenues rise 17 percent in third quarter
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 22, 2013 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

SABMiller revenues rise 17 percent in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Global brewer SABMiller SAB.L said its overall revenues rose 17 percent in the third quarter compared to last year, sustained by improving growth in its key Latin American markets.

Lager volumes were up 2 percent on an organic basis for the quarter, said the maker of Miller Lite, Grolsch and Peroni, with overall performance in line with its expectations.

Growth in volume terms was held back by a decline in China, where cold weather subdued demand.

The world’s second biggest brewer SABJ.J earns around 70 percent of its profit from fast-growing emerging markets, which helps insulate it from tough mature markets where hard-pressed consumers are economizing at the bar and drinking less beer at home.

Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; editing by James Davey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.