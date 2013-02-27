FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran, P5+1 to return to Almaty after expert-level nuclear talks: report
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 27, 2013 / 8:02 AM / 5 years ago

Iran, P5+1 to return to Almaty after expert-level nuclear talks: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of the Iranian delegation, led by Supreme National Security Council Secretary and chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili (2nd R), sit at a table during talks in Almaty February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ilyas Omarov/Pool

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran and world powers have agreed to hold a further meeting to discuss Iran’s nuclear program in Almaty, Kazakhstan, after first holding “expert-level” talks in Istanbul, Iran’s Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.

The report did not specify any dates for the two meetings but said the expert-level talks would take place “days before” the Almaty meeting. There were no further details.

The two sides met in Almaty on Tuesday and Wednesday in an attempt to resolve international concerns over Iran’s nuclear activities.

Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.