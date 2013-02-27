Iran, P5+1 to return to Almaty after expert-level nuclear talks: report

Members of the Iranian delegation, led by Supreme National Security Council Secretary and chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili (2nd R), sit at a table during talks in Almaty February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ilyas Omarov/Pool

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran and world powers have agreed to hold a further meeting to discuss Iran’s nuclear program in Almaty, Kazakhstan, after first holding “expert-level” talks in Istanbul, Iran’s Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.

The report did not specify any dates for the two meetings but said the expert-level talks would take place “days before” the Almaty meeting. There were no further details.

The two sides met in Almaty on Tuesday and Wednesday in an attempt to resolve international concerns over Iran’s nuclear activities.