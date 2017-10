Showgoers visit the Intel booth on the first day of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Intel Corp new Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich has re-organized key business groups and created a “new devices” unit, according to a source who has seen an internal email, shaking up the world’s top chipmaker days after formally assuming control.

Intel spokesman Chuck Mulloy confirmed Krzanich sent the internal email describing the chipmaker’s reorganization.