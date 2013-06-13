FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IDB's Property and Building sells Barneys building in Chicago
#Business News
June 13, 2013 / 10:19 AM / 4 years ago

IDB's Property and Building sells Barneys building in Chicago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli real estate developer Property & Building (PTBL.TA), a subsidiary of debt-ridden conglomerate IDB Holding IDBH.TA, has agreed to sell the Barneys building in Chicago for $154 million.

The 9,000-square-metre building was purchased in 2011 for $122 million and together with rental income received over the past two years Property & Building had a pretax gain of $38 million, the company said on Thursday.

The buyer, who was not identified, is an American corporation specializing in shopping centers, Property & Building said.

The two main tenants of the building are Barneys New York and Citibank.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
