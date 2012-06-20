Idenix shares rise on promising mid-stage hep C data

(Reuters) - Shares of Idenix Pharmaceuticals Inc IDIX.O rose as much as 16 percent on Wednesday, after the company reported positive mid-stage trial data of its hepatitis C drug, suggesting it was closer to competing with larger drugmakers.

The vast market for hepatitis C, which is expected to be worth $15 billion by 2019, has garnered significant investor interest, with the stock prices of firms developing a drug for the infection skyrocketing over the past year and a half.

Shares of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Idenix, which have gained 85 percent in the last year and a half, were trading at $10.80 on Wednesday morning on the Nasdaq. They touched a high of $10.90 earlier in the session.

Data from a mid-stage trial reported on Tuesday showed that nearly all patients who responded to the Idenix’s experimental treatment were able to sustain their defense against the virus.

“The results give us an impression that IDX184 represents an improvement over (Roche/Gilead‘s) mericitabine in its ability to sustain antiviral response,” Leerink Swann’s Howard Liang said in a note.

The data suggested differentiation from other compounds such as Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s (BMY.N) daclatasvir, the analyst added.

In January, Bristol-Myers bought Inhibitex for its hepatitis compound, in a deal valued at $2.5 billion. In November 2011, Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) spent $11 billion to buy Pharmasset Inc and its pipeline of next generation of hepatitis C treatments.

Hepatitis C is a liver-destroying disease that affects about 170 million people worldwide. Untreated, it can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer and liver failure.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (VRTX.O) Incivek and Merck & Co’s (MRK.N) Victrelis are approved treatments for hepatitis C. Roche Holding AG ROG.VX is also testing a drug for the viral indication in late-stage studies.